UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UCB has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

