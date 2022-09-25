Unification Market Cap Hits $3.60 Million (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $41,082.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

