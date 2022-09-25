United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $180.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

