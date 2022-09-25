Unslashed Finance Price Hits $0.0391 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $941,367.74 and approximately $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071866 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10986623 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

