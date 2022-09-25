Unslashed Finance Price Hits $0.0391 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $941,367.74 and approximately $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010888 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071866 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10986623 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance
Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.