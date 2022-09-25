USDJ Reaches Market Cap of $264.91 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $264.91 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 265,601,273 coins. The official website for USDJ is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

