Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00007830 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,673,801 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

