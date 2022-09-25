Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00007830 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00684351 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
- Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002160 BTC.
Validity Profile
VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,673,801 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com.
Validity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.