Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.

