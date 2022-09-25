Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

