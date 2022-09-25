Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Reduced by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 40,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 357.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,729.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

