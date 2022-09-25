Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First United Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $339.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,491,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

