Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $339.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

