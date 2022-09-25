VeChain (VET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82.22 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $82.22 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030545 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024405 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is a versatile enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform which began in 2015 as a private consoritium chain, working with a host of enterprises to explore applications of blockchain. VeChain would begin their transition to public blockchain in 2017 with the ERC-20 token VEN, before launching a mainnet of their own in 2018 using the ticker VET.VeChain aims to use distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to create an ecosystem which solves major data hurdles for multiple global industries from medical to energy, food & beverage to sustainability and SDG goals. By leveraging the power of trustless data, VeChain is building the digital backbone that will underpin the fourth industrial revolution, which demands real-time and trustless data sharing between many participants. The platform uses two tokens, VET and VTHO, to manage and create value based on its VeChainThor public blockchain. VET generates VTHO and acts as the store of value and value transfer medium. VTHO is used to pay for GAS costs, separating the need to expend VET when writing data. This has the additional benefit of ensuring costs of using the network can be kept stable by tweaking certain variables such as the amount of VTHO required to service a transaction, or by increasing the VTHO geneation rate. Such actions first require all-stakeholder community votes.VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority (PoA) token, requiring relatively low computing power to achieve network security versus a protocol such as Bitcoin. Proof-of-authority is a process wherein authority masternode operators are selected by an independent Steering Committee, thus giving them 'authority' to run a masternode. This model is particularly attractive for enterprises who want assurances about the integrity and quality of validators running the network, and assurances bad actors can be ejected if needed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

