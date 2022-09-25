VeChain (VET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82.22 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $82.22 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030545 BTC.
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024405 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC.
VeChain Profile
VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VeChain
