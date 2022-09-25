Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEOEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Veolia Environnement Stock Down 5.0 %
VEOEY stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
