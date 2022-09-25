Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.59 million and $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,375,688 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.