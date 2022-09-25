Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

