Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.8 %
United Microelectronics stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
