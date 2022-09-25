Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,160,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $111,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,737 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.