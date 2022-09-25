Veriti Management LLC Purchases 42,392 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 37.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

