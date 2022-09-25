Viking Fund Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 3,683,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,855,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 12 month low of $111.62 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

