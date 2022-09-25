Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vistry Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 709 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 723.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 835.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.99. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 680 ($8.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,252 ($15.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,428.57%.

In related news, insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98). Insiders have acquired 6,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,764 over the last ninety days.

About Vistry Group

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.