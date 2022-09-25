VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of VOC opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.53. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.28%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
