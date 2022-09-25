VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VOC opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.53. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.28%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VOC Energy Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

