Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

VWO opened at $37.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

