VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.
VTEX Price Performance
Shares of VTEX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.