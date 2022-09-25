VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VTEX by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in VTEX by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

