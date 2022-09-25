WardenSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.23 Million (WAD)

WardenSwap (WAD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. WardenSwap has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WardenSwap has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One WardenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WardenSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WardenSwap

WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.

WardenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WardenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WardenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WardenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WardenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WardenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.