Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 212,281 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,281 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $264,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,059,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,815. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $115.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

