Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,249,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,635. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

