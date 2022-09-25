Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 370,138 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,138 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.85% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $117,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 2,843,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

