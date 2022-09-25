Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $10.61 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 265,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 27,448,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,258,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.