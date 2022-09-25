Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.2 %

FL opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

