Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $172.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

