Wells Fargo & Company Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $40.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DK. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,454,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,696,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 544,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

