Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United Bankshares worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,050. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

