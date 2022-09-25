Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 363,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 18,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 95,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.13. 3,382,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,226. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.30. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.