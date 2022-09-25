Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $64.55. 9,282,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,158,425. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.