Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,336,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,187,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average of $186.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.