Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 119,061 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,061 shares during the quarter. WesBanco makes up approximately 2.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 3.29% of WesBanco worth $62,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

WesBanco Price Performance

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 173,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,690. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

