Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 23,306 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,958,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

