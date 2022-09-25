Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 335 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $9.23 on Friday, reaching $109.12. 5,139,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

