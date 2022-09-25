William Blair Begins Coverage on Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
SANG stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
