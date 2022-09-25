William Blair Begins Coverage on Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

SANG stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,591,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

