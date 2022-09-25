WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,645 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

