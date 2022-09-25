Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $119.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

