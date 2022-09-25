XMON Price Hits $17,268.17 on Major Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $172.68 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $17,268.17 or 0.90656428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00623926 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins. XMON’s official website is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

