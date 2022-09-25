xNFT Protocol (XNFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,693.00

xNFT Protocol (XNFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One xNFT Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xNFT Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. xNFT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170,800.00 and $16,693.00 worth of xNFT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xNFT Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

xNFT Protocol Coin Profile

xNFT Protocol’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. xNFT Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. xNFT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @xNFT_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. xNFT Protocol’s official website is xnft.net.

Buying and Selling xNFT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “An Aggregator Protocol of NFT ecosystem, which is a decentralized, cross-chain network designed to create, mint & blind box exchange NFT. Build on a flexible NFT oracle computation & cross-chain communication framework that can also decentralize the way projects raise capital.xNFT Protocol initiates the “no pending order” in ERC721 & ERC1155. Make through the blind box, where the automatic pricing and transaction are determined by the protocol, while the buyer and seller do not offer priceMedium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xNFT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xNFT Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xNFT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xNFT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xNFT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.