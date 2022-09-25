YAM V3 (YAM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $163,616.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.24 or 1.00030865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059629 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00067253 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.