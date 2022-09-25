Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Down 15% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011129 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

