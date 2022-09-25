Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $518,338.00 and $39,025.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,661,636 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yield Protocol’s official website is yieldprotocol.org.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

