YUMMY Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.55 million and $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YUMMY

YUMMY launched on September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 435,533,297,975 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com.

YUMMY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

