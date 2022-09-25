YVS.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $45,292.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $284,176.00 and approximately $45,292.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,953,610 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance.

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed.”

