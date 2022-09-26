1,500 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 571,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.77. 103,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,609. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.