176,083 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 557,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,468 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 549,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,009. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.