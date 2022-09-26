1,972 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 288,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

